Crime

Winnipeg police ask for help to find suspects after woman bound, assaulted and left in dumpster

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:24 pm
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are wanted after a woman was bound, assaulted and left in a dumpster.

On Dec. 10 at 4:10 p.m., police say officers went to a Winnipeg hospital where a woman was being examined and treated for numerous physical injuries.

Police say the 27-year-old was forced to go to a location on Carlton Street where she was physically assaulted, resulting in her losing consciousness, and then she was bound for a significant period.

Furthermore, police say the suspects eventually forced the restrained woman into a dumpster where she was abandoned.

Her screams for help were heard and she was assisted and freed.

“It’s disturbing and it’s a complete disregard for any kind of human life as far as I am concerned,” said Sgt. Gary Mathez.

Mathez says he has no reason to believe the victim knew the suspects.

Joey Michael Audy, 35, Evelyn Marie McKay, 40 and Romeo Chris Miles, 27, are all wanted on charges of forcible confinement and robbery, Audy is also wanted on attempted murder charges.

Romeo Chris Miles
Romeo Chris Miles. Winnipeg police
Evelyn Marie McKay
Evelyn Marie McKay. Winnipeg police
Joey Michael Audy
Joey Michael Audy. Winnipeg police

Police advise anyone who sees them or may have information regarding their whereabouts to call 911, investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

