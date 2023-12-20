Kitchener man arrested after lengthy child porn investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man is facing child porn charges after being arrested on Tuesday following a lengthy investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said that last December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted an online probe that discovered that someone in Waterloo had been sharing child sexual abuse material over the internet.

Homeland Security passed the information they had collected over to police in Waterloo, who began an investigation of their own.

This led local police to raid a home in the Alpine area of Kitchener on Oct. 18.

Police say officers arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man on Tuesday and charged him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.