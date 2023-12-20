Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after lengthy child porn investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 11:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Officers arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man on Tuesday and charged him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kitchener man is facing child porn charges after being arrested on Tuesday following a lengthy investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said that last December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted an online probe that discovered that someone in Waterloo had been sharing child sexual abuse material over the internet.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Homeland Security passed the information they had collected over to police in Waterloo, who began an investigation of their own.

Trending Now

This led local police to raid a home in the Alpine area of Kitchener on Oct. 18.

Police say officers arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man on Tuesday and charged him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices