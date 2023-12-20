Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver crashes car through brick wall in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 7:35 am
First responders at the scene in Ahuntsic-Cartierville where a car smashed through the wall of an STM garage Tuesday night. View image in full screen
First responders at the scene in Ahuntsic-Cartierville where a car smashed through the wall of an STM garage Tuesday night. Erik Peters / Agence QMI
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man in his 30s could be facing multiple charges after police say he crashed a car through a brick wall Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough just before midnight.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, the vehicle sped down a cul de sac on Beauharnois East near Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

The car appears to have jumped a curb and driven through a chainlink fence before slamming through the sidewall of an S garage.

Trending Now

The driver, who was alone, managed to exit the vehicle unscathed. He fled on foot but was later apprehended by officers.

Investigators suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices