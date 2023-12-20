Driver crashes car through brick wall in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s could be facing multiple charges after police say he crashed a car through a brick wall Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough just before midnight.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, the vehicle sped down a cul de sac on Beauharnois East near Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

The car appears to have jumped a curb and driven through a chainlink fence before slamming through the sidewall of an S garage.

The driver, who was alone, managed to exit the vehicle unscathed. He fled on foot but was later apprehended by officers.

Investigators suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.