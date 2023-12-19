Menu

Crime

Drugs and handgun seized after duo pulled over leaving suspicious home in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 5:02 pm
WATCH: Inhalation services for illicit drugs are now being offered in Kelowna for the first time in Okanagan this comes after a significant shift in consumption patterns. Taya Fast reports. – Dec 6, 2023
A man and woman were arrested earlier this month, and are accused of carrying a significant supply of illicit substances.

The arrest happened around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1, when a vehicle was pulled over at Fleming Drive at Leathead Road after it departed what police have called a problem residence.

“The male passenger who is well-known to police was arrested for failing to abide by his curfew while the female driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

“Incidental to arrest, officers located and seized a handgun along with a large quantity of illicit drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and dilaudid pills.”

The woman who’d been driving was released on scene after the vehicle was impounded for pre-existing Motor Vehicle Act charges while the man, who was a passenger, remains in custody. The male is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 20, 2023 in Kelowna.

“This incident highlights the uncertainty and extreme risks our officers face each and every day,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Gaulthier said this arrest “undoubtedly prevented something violent from happening down the road.”

