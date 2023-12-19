1 unaccounted after fire destroys Ennismore home: Ontario fire marshal

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal says one person is unaccounted for following a house fire early Tuesday in the village of Ennismore, north of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP and the Selwyn Township Fire Department, around 3 a.m., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Deerfield Crescent off of Skyline Road. OPP say neighbours reported the fire.

OFM investigator Mike Ross told Global News Peterborough that one person is unaccounted following the fire that destroyed the home.

“We don’t know right now if he was in the house or not,” he said. “We have to process a couple feet of material to determine if someone is in there.”

Township fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer says all five fire stations were deployed. Crews found the home engulfed in flames.

The scene saw up to 40 firefighters respond and took around three hours to get under control, Bowyer said.

“They attempted to put it out with a defensive attack,” he said. “It was very large.”

Bowyer on Tuesday afternoon said it was “undetermined” and “unknown” whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.

OPP would also not comment whether there were any occupants at the time of the fire, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough