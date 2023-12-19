Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 unaccounted after fire destroys Ennismore home: Ontario fire marshal

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 3:28 pm
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning house fire in Ennismore on Dec. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning house fire in Ennismore on Dec. 19, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal says one person is unaccounted for following a house fire early Tuesday in the village of Ennismore, north of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP and the Selwyn Township Fire Department, around 3 a.m., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Deerfield Crescent off of Skyline Road. OPP say neighbours reported the fire.

OFM investigator Mike Ross told Global News Peterborough that one person is unaccounted following the fire that destroyed the home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We don’t know right now if he was in the house or not,” he said. “We have to process a couple feet of material to determine if someone is in there.”

Township fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer says all five fire stations were deployed. Crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene saw up to 40 firefighters respond and took around three hours to get under control, Bowyer said.

Trending Now

“They attempted to put it out with a defensive attack,” he said. “It was very large.”

Bowyer on Tuesday afternoon said it was “undetermined” and “unknown” whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.

OPP would also not comment whether there were any occupants at the time of the fire, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices