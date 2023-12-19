Menu

Serious crash closes Pinehill Road in Bridgenorth: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 2:26 pm
Peterborough County OPP report Pinehill Road in Selwyn Township is closed following a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP report Pinehill Road in Selwyn Township is closed following a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 19, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
A single-vehicle crash has closed Pinehill Road in the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., in Selwyn Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say officers responded to the collision just before 12:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries in what police called a “serious” collision.

Pinehill Road is currently closed between 5th Line of Selwyn and Steinkrauss Drive and will remain closed as police investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

