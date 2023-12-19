Serious crash closes Pinehill Road in Bridgenorth: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash has closed Pinehill Road in the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., in Selwyn Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say officers responded to the collision just before 12:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries in what police called a “serious” collision.

Pinehill Road is currently closed between 5th Line of Selwyn and Steinkrauss Drive and will remain closed as police investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.