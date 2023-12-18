Menu

Canada

Child, 13, dead in crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 10:10 pm
A 13-year-old has died after a crash in Ontario involving a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A 13-year-old has died after a crash in Ontario involving a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A 13-year-old has died after a crash in Ontario involving a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the crash Monday afternoon in the municipality of North Perth, which is northwest of Waterloo Region.

Police say the two occupants of the buggy, a 13-year-old and an eight-year-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They say the 13-year-old died, while the eight-year-old was taken to a trauma centre.

While police say the driver of the passenger vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, the horse died in the collision.

An investigation into the crash continues.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

