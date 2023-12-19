1 dead, 4 injured after Caledon crash involving school bus; students not among casualties

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and four others have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus in Caledon Tuesday morning, provincial police say.

Students were not reported to be among the casualties.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Heart Lake Road, with emergency crews responding to the scene just before 8 a.m.

Police said the serious crash involved a school bus and a passenger vehicle.

The bus had just one student on it at the time, who wasn’t injured.

The passenger vehicle had five occupants, police said. One has died and four others were taken to hospital, one of whom was reported to have serious injuries.

Heart Lake Road is closed between Old School Road and Mayfield Road.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.