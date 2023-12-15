Menu

Crime

Crash into pole leads to impaired driving arrest: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area'
Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area
RELATED: Peterborough area police will be out in full force throughout the holiday season looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is now in full swing. Tricia Mason reports. – Nov 17, 2023
A Hamilton Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash into a pole in the township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck in the area of Burnham Street North and Wallace Jibb Road in the township north of Cobourg.

Officers found the pickup truck, which had struck a telephone pole. Police say the driver declined medical attention. Officers determined he was impaired.

Wolfgang Nabert, 35, of Hamilton Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and will have a future court appearance in Cobourg.

