Impaired driving arrests reported in Peterborough County, Port Hope, Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Police in central Ontario reported a number of impaired driving arrests this month.

Peterborough County OPP say on Monday around 3 p.m., officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township when they noticed a northbound vehicle speeding and recorded it on Lidar.

The officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, however, police say the driver continued and eventually pulled off of the highway before stopping.

Police determined the driver was currently prohibited from operating a vehicle and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

The 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving while prohibited, driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and speeding.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.

Collision in Cobourg

The Cobourg Police Service around 8 p.m. on Monday responded to a single-vehicle crash along Division Street. No injuries were reported.

Police say officers located the vehicle and driver on nearby D’Arcy Street.

A 52-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), dangerous operation of a vehicle, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while under suspension and failure to remain at an accident.

The accused was later released with a future court date in Cobourg.

Port Hope driver on curb

The Port Hope Police Service on Dec. 1 responded to a report of a vehicle that was driving over the curb, into oncoming traffic and failing to stop for a stop sign.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot at a Jocelyn St. plaza. Police arrived and blocked the vehicle, preventing it from leaving.

Police say the female driver showed signs of intoxication and was determined to be impaired.

The woman was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, driving without a licence, failure to surrender a licence, insurance card and possessing a non-photo card which was either cancelled, revoked or suspended.

The accused is to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 20.