Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP make impaired driving arrests in Trent Lakes, Norwood

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 4:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area'
Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area
WATCH: Police will be out in full force throughout the holiday season looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is now in full swing. Tricia Mason reports. – Nov 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough County OPP report a pair of impaired driving arrests on Sunday including one which came with help from the automated licence plate recognition system.

In an incident in the Municipality of Trent Lakes around 3:15 p.m., officers patrolling northbound on County Road 36 had their in-camera ALPR system alert to indicate a soutbound vehicle was associated with a prohibited driver.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was prohibited from driving and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP launch licence plate recognition technology'
Peterborough County OPP launch licence plate recognition technology

David Turkington, 64, of Trent Lakes, ON, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Highway 7 traffic stop

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, an office patrolling westbound on Hwy. 7 in the Norwood area noticed a vehicle travelling the same direction. The vehicle reported pulled out of the line of traffic and passed several vehicles while in the eastbound lane.

The vehicle pulled back into the westbound lane after passing the officer’s cruiser

“The eastbound traffic was observed having to slow to allow the vehicle time to complete the pass and avoid a collision,” OPP stated.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, determined the man was under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler Junkin, 27, of Dunsford, Ont., (in the City of Kawartha Lakes), was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

OPP say in both arrests, the accused was released and will make a court appearance in Peterborough on Jan. 9, 2024.

Click to play video: 'Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise'
Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices