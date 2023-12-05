Peterborough County OPP make impaired driving arrests in Trent Lakes, Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP report a pair of impaired driving arrests on Sunday including one which came with help from the automated licence plate recognition system.

In an incident in the Municipality of Trent Lakes around 3:15 p.m., officers patrolling northbound on County Road 36 had their in-camera ALPR system alert to indicate a soutbound vehicle was associated with a prohibited driver.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was prohibited from driving and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

2:29 Peterborough County OPP launch licence plate recognition technology

David Turkington, 64, of Trent Lakes, ON, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Highway 7 traffic stop

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, an office patrolling westbound on Hwy. 7 in the Norwood area noticed a vehicle travelling the same direction. The vehicle reported pulled out of the line of traffic and passed several vehicles while in the eastbound lane.

The vehicle pulled back into the westbound lane after passing the officer’s cruiser

“The eastbound traffic was observed having to slow to allow the vehicle time to complete the pass and avoid a collision,” OPP stated.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, determined the man was under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler Junkin, 27, of Dunsford, Ont., (in the City of Kawartha Lakes), was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

OPP say in both arrests, the accused was released and will make a court appearance in Peterborough on Jan. 9, 2024.