OPP busy with weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County

Peterborough County OPP report multiple impaired driving arrests over the weekend, one of which nearly involved a collision with a police cruiser.

Police report that in each of the following arrests, the driver had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days:

RIDE check

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle entered a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of the city.

Police say a driver was determined to be impaired.

A 35-year-old man from Trent Lakes was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He’ll appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 19.

Highway 7

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a white sedan swerving on Highway 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township east of the city. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. OPP say the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

A 34-year-old man from Brockville, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He is scheduled for a court appearance in Peterborough on Dec. 19.

Near-collision with police

On Saturday around noontime, OPP say an officer on general patrol on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township noticed a high-speed vehicle approaching from the rear of the police cruiser.

Police say the driver applied the brakes and nearly came into contact the with police cruiser. A traffic stop determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 27-year-old man from Aurora, Ont., was arrested and charged witht wo counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving a vehicle with liquor readily available.

He was released with a court appearance in Peterborough on Jan. 2, 2024.

Highway 115

On Saturday around 10 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township noticed a vehicle speeding and passing multiple vehicles. Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released with a court appearance on Jan. 2, 2024.