Northumberland OPP lay charges for impaired, stunt driving in Hamilton Township

Northumberland OPP made several arrests for stunt and impaired driving over the weekend.

Police say in each incident, the driver was issued an automatic 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days following their arrest.

Stunt driving

On Sunday around 11:45 p.m., police say officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 401 in Hamilton Township when they clocked a vehicle travelling 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 31-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with stunt driving, driving with cannabis readily available and possession of more than one licence.

Impaired on Highway 401

Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in Hamilton Township. The suspect vehicle was located and the driver was determined to be impaired.

A 36-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol/drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor and failure to stop on right for an emergency vehicle.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Lovshin Road crash

Just before 8:10 p.m. on Friday, OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lovshin Road in Hamilton Township. The uninjured driver was determined to be impaired and was arrested.

A 31-year-old man from Port Hope, Ont., was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol/drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of driving while under suspension.

All three drivers were released and have future court appearances in Cobourg.