Crime
Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after collision with school bus

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 9:55 am
Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area
Police will be out in full force throughout the holiday season looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is now in full swing. Tricia Mason reports.
No injuries were reported but a Peterborough, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a collision involving a school bus north of the city on Tuesday.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township.

Police determined an eastbound vehicle travelling on Deer Bay Road collided with the northbound school bus travelling on Buckhorn Road.

OPP say at the time of the collision there were seven students onboard the bus but no injuries were reported. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

The 21-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 19.

Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area
