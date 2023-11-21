Collision in Norwood leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

A Hastings, Ont., resident faces impaired driving charges following a collision east of Peterborough on Sunday night.
Peterborough County OPP said that at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Asphodel 3rd Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township.
No injuries were reported but officers determined one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.
A 68-year-old resident from Hastings was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of disobeying a stop sign.
The resident’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 19.
