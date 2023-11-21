Menu

Crime

Collision in Norwood leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area'
Police launch their annual Festive RIDE campaign throughout Peterborough area
Police will be out in full force throughout the holiday season looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is now in full swing. Tricia Mason reports.
A Hastings, Ont., resident faces impaired driving charges following a collision east of Peterborough on Sunday night.

Peterborough County OPP said that at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Asphodel 3rd Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

No injuries were reported but officers determined one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.

A 68-year-old resident from Hastings was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of disobeying a stop sign.

The resident’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 19.

Click to play video: 'MADD Canada launches Red Ribbon campaign against impaired driving'
MADD Canada launches Red Ribbon campaign against impaired driving
