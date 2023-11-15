Police make impaired driving arrests in Peterborough, Lakefield

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service report a pair of impaired driving arrests within its jurisdiction in recent days.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a possible suspended driver seen in the village of Lakefield.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Queen and Regent streets. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and they determined he was currently suspended from driving.

A 37-year-old man from Lakefield was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving while under suspension, and failing to surrender an insurance card.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 5.

Wrong lane driving

Around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol noticed two vehicles driving in the same direction with one of the vehicles on several occasions driving in the wrong lane in the area of Lansdowne Street and Brealey Drive.

The officer conducted a traffic stop just south of Sir Sandford Fleming Drive and Airport Road with the vehicle travelling in the wrong lanes.

The 20-year-old driver from Woodville, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), stunt driving, being a novice driver with BAC above zero, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The man was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 11.