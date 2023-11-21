MADD Canada launches Red Ribbon campaign against impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada is warning Saskatchewan residents to stay safe during the holidays if they are planning an evening of festivities.

The organization is launching its annual Red Ribbon campaign against impaired driving. Anyone can wear a red ribbon to show their commitment to driving sober.

“I think honestly impaired driving is always there,” MADD Saskatoon president Bonny Stevenson said. “It’s going to be constant, but always getting that message out right, the more we tell people to plan that safe ride home, the better we are.”

Stevenson said Saskatchewan has some of the highest numbers of impaired driving in the country.

“Getting people to listen is something I haven’t quite figured out,” Stevenson said. “I think SGI does a great job with some of their commercials and getting that information out but we do still see some very high numbers (of impaired drivers).”

MADD Saskatoon recently attended the Van de Vorst Awards, which recognize work to take impaired drivers off the road. Saskatchewan had around 2,500 roadside suspensions and criminal charges that officers were awarded for over the last year.

“Our university campus had some crazy numbers,” Stevenson said. “We had one officer that had 187 suspensions herself in one year.”

The awards related to both alcohol and cannabis impairment.

The Red Ribbon campaign is a fundraiser and awareness campaign that raises money for MADD Saskatoon to fund future campaigns and promotional items.

Stevenson said the best plan of action is to plan a ride home before you leave for events.

“The less you have keys in your pocket, the less tempted you are.”

Red ribbons can be found at Saskatoon receptions, gas stations and local businesses.