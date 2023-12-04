Kawartha Lakes OPP make impaired driving arrests following 2 weekend crashes

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported as Ontario Provincial Police made a pair of impaired driving arrests following separate crashes in the City of Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say on Friday night around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a northbound SUV which had flipped on its side on Heights Road.

The driver of the vehicle was determined to be impaired, police said.

Amanda Kinnunen, 29, of the village of Dunsford (in the City of Kawartha Lakes) was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Pickup truck crash

Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, OPP responded to a crash involving a pickup truck which had left the roadway on Simcoe Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was determined to be impaired.

Jamey Leger, 55, of Port Perry, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of driving a vehicle with liquor readily available.

OPP say in both incidents, the drivers received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

They were released and will make future court appearances in Lindsay, Ont.