Man charged after standoff closes road in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory: OPP

A man has been charged after police were forced to close a road while a suspect barricaded himself in a home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Tyendinaga police were first called to the home on Lower Slash Road shortly after noon to help paramedics respond to a medical call.

Police say person with minor injuries was taken out of the home but officers were told a man inside the home — who possibly had access to firearms — was threatening people.

Members of the Lennox and Addington OPP detachment were called in to help make contact with the man, while Lower Slash Road was closed between Deseronto Road and Mowbrays Road as a precaution.

Police say investigators were able to talk two males inside the home into exiting around 3 p.m.

One man was arrested without incident and the closed roadway was reopened.

A 35-year-old man from Tyendinaga First Nation is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The man will be held held for a bail hearing.