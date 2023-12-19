Alec Baldwin led away by cops after heated face-off at pro-Palestinian rally: video

Send this page to someone via email

Alec Baldwin was captured on video at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on Monday during a heated argument with a protester.

The confrontation reached a fever pitch when Baldwin began pushing his body into the protester before officers with the New York Police Department (NYPD) stepped in and ushered the actor away.

The video begins with the 30 Rock actor speaking to a small group of protesters with an NYPD officer beside him. The noise of the chanting crowd drowns out Baldwin’s words, so it’s unclear what was said at the beginning of the encounter.

It is also unclear what transpired before the video began.

One protester, wearing a brown coat and a keffiyeh scarf, begins speaking one-on-one with Baldwin.

“You work for Hollywood, do you condemn Israel?” the protester asks.

“You’ve already made up your mind to every question you’ve got, right?” Baldwin responds.

“I asked you a question, is that your answer?” the protester replies.

“I’m in Hollywood’s pockets, you said? You ask stupid questions,” Baldwin hits back.

Baldwin then steps toward the protester and shoves his body into him as he repeats, “Ask me a smart question! Ask a smart question!”

The NYPD officer who was standing next to Baldwin steps in to separate the two as several other NYPD officers appear and encircle the actor. The group of police officers then escort Baldwin away from the crowd.

“Go f–k yourself,” the protester yells. “Why did you even come here?”

Baldwin appears to yell “Shut the f–k up” as he is ushered away.

According to NBC New York, the encounter between Baldwin and the protester came minutes after several small scuffles between demonstrators and police.

Baldwin has yet to comment publicly on the heated confrontation.

A source who claims to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger that Baldwin was “on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class” when he stumbled into the protest.

“He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way. He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely,” the source said.

A video taken by independent journalist Katie Smith appears to show Baldwin continuing to walk down the street with his police escort moments after the confrontation with the protester.

The video shows Baldwin walking up to a door as protesters yell and swear at him.