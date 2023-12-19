18-year-old, teen arrested after officers find drugs in car: police

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in Cambridge over the weekend led to two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and cash, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers from the traffic services unit pulled over a vehicle on Sunday night at around 11:20 p.m. near Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway.

The officers then searched the vehicle and police say they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

An 18-year-old man and a teen from Cambridge have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.