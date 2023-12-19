Menu

Crime

18-year-old, teen arrested after officers find drugs in car: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 11:46 am
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
A traffic stop in Cambridge over the weekend led to two arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and cash, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers from the traffic services unit pulled over a vehicle on Sunday night at around 11:20 p.m. near Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The officers then searched the vehicle and police say they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

An 18-year-old man and a teen from Cambridge have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

