Crime

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted at home-based business: Halifax RCMP

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 11:06 am
A Halifax-area man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault after a series of incidents last month at a home-based business. View image in full screen
A Halifax-area man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault after a series of incidents last month at a home-based business. DD/TXB
A Halifax-area man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault after a series of incidents last month at a home-based business.

In a release, the Halifax District RCMP said they received a complaint on Dec. 15 about sexual assaults that happened in Waverley.

“RCMP officers learned that a woman had recently hired a man to help with her local business, which was run out of her residence,” it said. “Over the course of several days in mid-November, the man visited the home-based business and sexually assaulted the woman.”

Police arrested a man at a home on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville around 11 p.m. Dec. 15.

Logan Robert Arnold Coleman, 31, of Westphal, was charged with five counts of sexual assault. He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Monday and was scheduled to return to court Tuesday.

The release said investigators believe there may be other victims in the Halifax area, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

