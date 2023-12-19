Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 19

See more sharing options

Best holiday commercials, the year in weather, campus date with USask president Peter Stoicheff, and Los Cabos in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Best of the holiday ads with marketing expert Ryan Townend

Holidays are a time for connection, and that also rings true for brands and companies.

Some make people laugh, while others are emotional in making that connection with consumers.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend from WJ Agency looks at seasonal commercials created by favourite brands.

3:58 Best of the holiday ads with marketing expert Ryan Townend

A look back at the year in weather for Saskatchewan

Smokey skies, a dry spring and summer, a slow tornado season, and El Nino.

Meteorologist Terri Lang from Environment Canada sits down with Chantal Wagner to look back at the year that was in the weather for Saskatchewan.

4:06 A look back at the year in weather for Saskatchewan

USask president Peter Stoicheff with the latest campus news

Big steps have been made in a campaign at the University of Saskatchewan to raise $500 million to support student success.

The university is also rising in the international rankings, enrollment is rising, and two students were awarded Rhodes Scholarships.

USask president Peter Stoicheff has the latest news from campus in this interview with Chris Carr.

4:09 USask president Peter Stoicheff with the latest campus news

All about Los Cabos, Mexico in Travel Tips

Hot holidays are always popular this time of year and one destination people look to is Los Cabos, Mexico.

Jamie Milton from Uniglobe Carefree Travel says it has a lot to offer everyone — from deep sea fishing to food tours.

Milton has more on a sun and sand destination and a deal of the day for those thinking about Los Cabos for their next vacation in Travel Tips.

3:51 All about Los Cabos, Mexico in Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 19.