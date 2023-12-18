Ontario woman chases man with machete in road-rage incident outside mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

In a fit of road rage, a woman grabbed a machete and jumped out of a car left in drive to chase a man into a Kitchener mall on Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to Fairview Park Mall shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about the incident.

Police say an argument occurred in the parking lot between a woman driving a white Nissan and a man who was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota.

As the argument proceeded, police say the woman grabbed the machete, got out of the vehicle and started to chase the man through the parking lot.

The vehicle was not in park, however, and when she jumped out of the vehicle it drove into the side of the mall, according to police.

They say a man who was travelling with the woman took the machete of her, leaving him with minor injuries as a result.

According to police, the woman was also seriously injured while pulling the machete out of its sheath. She was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 42-year-old woman from Waterloo is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.