Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after man and woman found dead in Calgary home

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 4:10 pm
Calgary police are investigating after a man and woman were found in a southeast Calgary home on Friday, Dec. 15. Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a man and woman were found in a southeast Calgary home on Friday, Dec. 15. Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were recently found in a southwest home.

According to a news release, police were called to conduct a welfare check on Friday, Dec. 15 after the woman’s friends hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers arrived at the residence in the 0 to 100 block of 34th Avenue Southwest, they found her dead in her residence, along with a dead man.

Trending Now

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday, police said. No further information will be released until the autopsies are completed.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices