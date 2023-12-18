Police investigating after man and woman found dead in Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were recently found in a southwest home.

According to a news release, police were called to conduct a welfare check on Friday, Dec. 15 after the woman’s friends hadn’t heard from her in several days.

When officers arrived at the residence in the 0 to 100 block of 34th Avenue Southwest, they found her dead in her residence, along with a dead man.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday, police said. No further information will be released until the autopsies are completed.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.