Calgary ring road opens months ahead of schedule

The west portion of Calgary’s ring road has been opened to traffic, completing the full 101-kilometre ring road 10 months early.

The ribbon cutting ceremony via pickup truck involving the premier, mayor and transportation minister was decades in the making.

Standing at an overpass connecting 17th Avenue Southwest and Stoney Trail on the west portion of the ring road, Premier Danielle Smith called it a “truly historic day” that was the result of a “team Alberta effort” over three different governments and many more transportation ministers.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the road allows for better options for anyone driving on the west side of the city and matches the city’s goods moving strategy.

Current Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said the work to pave a road circumnavigating the city started in 1999 at a total cost of more than $4 billion. Dreeshen also credited former premier Peter Lougheed with the “foresight” to earmark the land for a utility corridor, saying the new portion of the ring road is “critical” to develop economic corridors.

