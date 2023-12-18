Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Blowing snow set to hit Toronto sparking fears of potentially messy commute

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: '2023-2024 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect'
2023-2024 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect
RELATED: It's the start of December, so you might be wondering about what the winter has in store. This winter, El Niño will play a significant role in weather patterns across Canada and the Northern Hemisphere. Chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has been studying computer models and weather trends to determine if there will be snow for Christmas, and explains what this means – Dec 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers in Toronto are being warned to prepare for a potentially messy commute as rain turns to snow with high winds.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Toronto, predicting between four and eight centimetres of snow and icy, slippery roads.

The weather agency said rain will become snow amidst winds of between 50 and 60 km/h in Toronto. The wind and snow combined are likely to reduce visibility for drivers.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said it would be the first real snow of the year for parts of Toronto, with the addition of wind making for “difficult travel” overnight and into the morning.

“Amounts will generally be from 1 to 3 cm near Lake Ontario with 4 to 8 cm across the north and east parts of the GTA,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The snow will taper off early on with sunshine expected for much of the day Tuesday so conditions will quickly improve.”

Weather is then set to warm up again before Christmas, with the snow unlikely to stick around for long.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices