Blowing snow set to hit Toronto sparking fears of potentially messy commute

Drivers in Toronto are being warned to prepare for a potentially messy commute as rain turns to snow with high winds.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Toronto, predicting between four and eight centimetres of snow and icy, slippery roads.

The weather agency said rain will become snow amidst winds of between 50 and 60 km/h in Toronto. The wind and snow combined are likely to reduce visibility for drivers.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said it would be the first real snow of the year for parts of Toronto, with the addition of wind making for “difficult travel” overnight and into the morning.

“Amounts will generally be from 1 to 3 cm near Lake Ontario with 4 to 8 cm across the north and east parts of the GTA,” he said.

“The snow will taper off early on with sunshine expected for much of the day Tuesday so conditions will quickly improve.”

Weather is then set to warm up again before Christmas, with the snow unlikely to stick around for long.