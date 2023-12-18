Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged with ‘hate-motivated offences’ in Ontario: Police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 12:27 pm
Click to play video: '‘Let us end 2023 with dignity’: Bloc Quebecois calls for creation of statute against hate speech'
‘Let us end 2023 with dignity’: Bloc Quebecois calls for creation of statute against hate speech
During question period in the House of Commons Wednesday, Bloc Québécois party leader Yves-François Blanchet addressed the uptick in hate crime stemming from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change statutes so that religious-based hate crimes in Canada would be “excluded.” “Let us end 2023 with dignity,” Blanchet said.
A B.C. man has been charged following accusations of anti-Semitic, misogynistic and intimidating phone calls targeting a person working in the health-care field, Ottawa police said Monday.

“A 39-year-old man from British Columbia was charged with Indecent Telecommunications, Harassment by threatening Conduct and Intimidation-Health Services,” according to a press release from the Ottawa Police Service. The matter was investigated by its Hate and Bias Crime Unit.

The man, who is not named in the release, is scheduled to appear in court in January.

“We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences a hate-motivated incident to report it online to police,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police say they have made arrests in 1 of 78 hate-motivated crimes they’ve investigated since Oct. 7'
Toronto police say they have made arrests in 1 of 78 hate-motivated crimes they’ve investigated since Oct. 7
“We will prosecute those who commit violent offences and hate crimes to the full extent of the law.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

