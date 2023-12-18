B.C. man charged with ‘hate-motivated offences’ in Ontario: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man has been charged following accusations of anti-Semitic, misogynistic and intimidating phone calls targeting a person working in the health-care field, Ottawa police said Monday.

“A 39-year-old man from British Columbia was charged with Indecent Telecommunications, Harassment by threatening Conduct and Intimidation-Health Services,” according to a press release from the Ottawa Police Service. The matter was investigated by its Hate and Bias Crime Unit.

The man, who is not named in the release, is scheduled to appear in court in January.

“We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences a hate-motivated incident to report it online to police,” police said.

“We will prosecute those who commit violent offences and hate crimes to the full extent of the law.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).