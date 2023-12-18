Police to help investigate Sunday fire at building on 17th Avenue: Calgary Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says police have been called to help investigate what caused a fire in the 700 block of 17th Avenue Southwest on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported. A fire official told Global News that police were called because there was evidence to suggest arson could potentially be the cause.

The fire official said the blaze broke out at about 9:30 p.m. at the back of a multi-business building that houses a restaurant and nightclub. They said the fire was fed by a damaged gas meter and that at least one business sustained significant damage.