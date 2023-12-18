Menu

Fire

Police to help investigate Sunday fire at building on 17th Avenue: Calgary Fire Department

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 10:35 am
A file photo of the side of a Calgary Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary Fire Department truck. Global News
The Calgary Fire Department says police have been called to help investigate what caused a fire in the 700 block of 17th Avenue Southwest on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported. A fire official told Global News that police were called because there was evidence to suggest arson could potentially be the cause.

The fire official said the blaze broke out at about 9:30 p.m. at the back of a multi-business building that houses a restaurant and nightclub. They said the fire was fed by a damaged gas meter and that at least one business sustained significant damage.

More on Calgary
