Trail resident killed in pedestrian collision south of Castlegar

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 8:19 pm
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
A pedestrian collision on Friday morning claimed the life of a Trail resident.

According to B.C. Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on Highway 22 south of Castlegar, and involved a white Ford F150 truck.

Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m., with the 36-year-old male victim succumbing to injuries.

RCMP added that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

If anyone witnessed the collision, has dashcam video or saw the pedestrian beforehand, they’re asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2023-6264.

 

