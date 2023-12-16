Trail resident killed in pedestrian collision south of Castlegar

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian collision on Friday morning claimed the life of a Trail resident.

According to B.C. Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on Highway 22 south of Castlegar, and involved a white Ford F150 truck.

0:34 One dead in early morning pedestrian collision in Surrey, B.C.

Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m., with the 36-year-old male victim succumbing to injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

If anyone witnessed the collision, has dashcam video or saw the pedestrian beforehand, they’re asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2023-6264.