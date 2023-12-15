Man convicted for sexually-motivated offences wanted on Alberta-wide warrants

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service said Friday it is looking for a 65-year-old man who is wanted on Alberta-wide warrants for failing to comply with a court order and failing to attend court.

Police said they believe James Alexander Parent is living in the Calgary area.

The warrants are connected to his previous conviction for sexually-motivated offences.

In 2011, Parent was sentenced to 10 years in jail for a long string of offences including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and commit sexual assault, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death.

After credit for time served, he had just over seven years left in the sentence.

1:30 Serial rapist James Alexander Parent back on Calgary streets

Parent is described as being approximately six-foot-one and 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.