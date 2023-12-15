Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Luongo night: Canucks fan favourite inducted into Ring of Honour

Luongo was in town with the Florida Panthers, and was honoured with a pre-game ceremony where was inducted into the stadium’s Ring of Honour with other former Canucks greats, including Kirk MacLean, Pat Quinn and former teammate Alex Burrows.

“What can you say, it’s the most beautiful city in the world,” Luongo told media Thursday morning, of his eight years as a Canuck.

B.C. volunteer saves lives overseas in marine rescue operations

It’s been a life on the water for Amber Sheasgreen, starting at an young age.

“I grew up on a tiny island just off Prince Rupert,” said Sheasgreen, a Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) volunteer. “We had no roads, so we had to commute by boat every day. I took a ferry to school.”

She grew up hearing about rescue calls for help in the community. Now she’s an RCMSAR crew leader, and Sheasgreen has dedicated her life to saving others.

B.C. company pitches ‘industrial scale’ solution to food waste

ReFeed founder Stuart Lilley told Global News his facility processes more than 5 million killograms of food every year that would have been destined for landfills.

“This is food that would otherwise be wasted. So produce, we bring it in here, we rescue it for people first,” he said.

Lilley estimates about 10 per cent of what comes through the facility can be rescued for human consumption, and is distributed through partners like the Metro Vancouver Food Bank.

New $638M research and clinical support centre to be built in Vancouver

A new $638.3-million research and clinical support centre will “close the ecosystem” of research, development and patient care in Vancouver, bringing them all under one roof, according to Premier David Eby.

The facility under construction next to St. Paul’s Hospital will be connected to the hospital with a skybridge. It’s 370,000 square feet of space will house several research laboratories, “state-of-the-art” infrastructure such as 3D bioprinting and other emerging technology, as well day-to-day clinical operations, training and child care spaces.

“This building will be where we pair up this amazing research that has been happening for a long time with the work that happens in the hospital, so that British Columbians don’t just get access to quality care, they get access to cutting-edge care,” Eby said Thursday after touring what’s been built of the centre so far.

B.C. man wins $100K on birthday gift scratch ticket

Jesse Tanner is another year older, wiser, and, to his surprise, richer.

The Kelowna resident won a $100,000-jackpot from a scratch-and-win ticket that he received as a birthday present.

“Some of the tickets were $20 even. And (I thought) that’s the only one that I won on, and then we found (the) winning ticket,” Tanner said.

Tanner said he checked the ticket maybe two or three times to make sure he’d won, then turned around and told his family and co-workers that he won.

