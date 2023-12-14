Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New $638M research and clinical support centre to be built in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier touts innovation of new $638M research and clinical centre'
B.C. premier touts innovation of new $638M research and clinical centre
WATCH: Premier David Eby said a new $638-million research and clinical support centre, currently under construction in Vancouver, represents the future of health care in the province. The facility will "close the ecosystem" of research and patient care, bringing them together under one roof, he and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a Dec. 14, 2023, press conference.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new $638.3-million research and clinical support centre will “close the ecosystem” of research, development and patient care in Vancouver, bringing them all under one roof, according to Premier David Eby.

The facility under construction next to St. Paul’s Hospital will be connected to the hospital with a skybridge. Its 370,000 square feet of space will house several research laboratories, “state-of-the-art” infrastructure such as 3D bioprinting and other emerging technology, as well day-to-day clinical operations, training and child care spaces.

“This building will be where we pair up this amazing research that has been happening for a long time with the work that happens in the hospital, so that British Columbians don’t just get access to quality care, they get access to cutting-edge care,” Eby said Thursday after touring what’s been built of the centre so far.

“This is where we’re going with health care in British Columbia.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fraser Health plans to lease motel to ease congestion at Surrey Memorial Hospital'
Fraser Health plans to lease motel to ease congestion at Surrey Memorial Hospital

The B.C. government will split the costs of the “state-of-the-art” centre with Providence Health Care, which is providing $215.6 million; the St. Paul’s Foundation, which is shoring up $88 million; and the ChildCare BC New Spaces Program, which is putting $3 million towards it.

Once it’s completed, a number of Providence research initiatives — the Centre for Health Lung Innovation, the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, the BC Centre on Substance Use, and more — will move into it.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Port Alberni man going on “medical tourism” trip'
Port Alberni man going on “medical tourism” trip

Fiona Dalton, CEO of Providence Health Care, called it a “truly transformational moment” for Canada’s life sciences industry. With patients in the same building as researchers, she said it will help close the gap between medical innovations and the bedside.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will facilitate the continued development of our learning health system, with patients, clinicians, scientists, researchers and health care leaders working together to discover, learn and innovate,” Dalton said.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices