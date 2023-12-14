Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Luongo night: Ceremony to induct Canucks fan favourite into Ring of Honour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Canucks unveil logo for former goalie Roberto Luongo’s Ring of Honour induction'
Canucks unveil logo for former goalie Roberto Luongo’s Ring of Honour induction
WATCH: The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a special logo for Roberto Luongo ahead of his induction into the team’s Ring of Honour. The big night is on Dec. 14 when the Canucks host the Florida Panthers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calls of “Luuuuuu” are expected to echo throughout Rogers Arena Thursday, as the Vancouver Canucks welcome hall-of-famer and fan favourite goaltender Roberto Luongo back for a special night.

Luongo is back in town with the Florida Panthers, and will be honoured with a pre-game ceremony where he is to be inducted into the stadium’s Ring of Honour with other former Canucks greats, including Kirk MacLean, Pat Quinn and former teammate Alex Burrows.

“What can you say, it’s the most beautiful city in the world,” Luongo told media Thursday morning, of his eight years as a Canuck.

“It was the most important stretch of my career. It was when I was in my prime, we had a great team, we were in the playoffs, we made a run to the cup, I played in the Olympics in this city, which is unbelievable when you think about it … its a huge, huge part of my life, always will be.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Roberto Luongo to be inducted into Canucks Ring of Honour'
Roberto Luongo to be inducted into Canucks Ring of Honour

In his 488 games as a Vancouver Canuck, Luongo held a .919 save percentage, wore the captain’s C for two years, and backstopped the team through an exciting and ultimately heartbreaking run to game seven of the 2011 Stanley Cup finals.

He was between the pipes for Team Canada when the squad took home gold on home ice in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

“I only remember the last play,” he said.

“I just remember there was so much pressure right in that moment given it was the Olympics in Vancouver, Team Canada, I just felt like such a huge weight lifted off my shoulders … It was just a euphoric feeling.”

Despite being a fan favourite, his tenure wasn’t without its bumps.

Story continues below advertisement

In his final years he was embroiled in a pair of goalie controversies as management split his playing time first with up-and-coming star Cory Schneider, and later Eddie Lack and trade talk with management mounted.

Click to play video: 'Roberto Luongo joins Canucks Ring of Honour for 8-year run in Vancouver'
Roberto Luongo joins Canucks Ring of Honour for 8-year run in Vancouver

Then-coach John Tortorella’s decision to start Lack over Luongo in the 2013 Heritage Classic is still regarded by many fans as a snub and a sore spot.

Later that spring he was famously quoted as saying “my contract sucks” amid reports his 12-year $64 million contract extension had interfered with a potential trade.

“Obviously the contract didn’t suck — but for certain reasons, it did,” he told media Thursday, explaining he had just learned a trade to Toronto had fallen through.

Trending Now

“I just remember being so emotional in that very moment just because of what had transpired 15 minutes earlier, and I wish I had maybe had a few more minutes to prepare myself before going out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Luongo was ultimately traded to the Florida Panthers in March 2014. He announced his retirement in June, 2019.

Click to play video: 'Sedins and Luongo were inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame'
Sedins and Luongo were inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Despite the bumps, Luongo said the special feeling he and his family have for Vancouver have never faded, and that he always looks forward to coming back — with one minor quibble.

“Just getting here and living in the city for eight years, being a part of the community was great,” he said.

“The rain maybe a little bit, but everything else was fantastic.”

Thursday’s matchup will include a pre-game ceremony with the Canucks’ and Panthers’ goaltenders taking the puck drop.

Fans will also receive special memorial Luongo bobbleheads.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Roberto Luongo announces retirement after 19 seasons in the NHL'
Roberto Luongo announces retirement after 19 seasons in the NHL
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices