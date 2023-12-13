B.C. man wins $100K on birthday gift scratch ticket

Jesse Tanner is another year older, wiser, and, to his surprise, richer.
The Kelowna resident won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-and-win ticket that he received as a birthday present.
“Some of the tickets were $20 even. And (I thought) that’s the only one that I won on, and then we found (the) winning ticket,” Tanner said.
Tanner said he checked the ticket maybe two or three times to make sure he’d won, then turned around and told his family and co-workers that he won.
“My family was pretty pumped and gave me high fives,” he said.
Tanner plans to use some of his winnings toward a down payment for a new home and describes winning as “overwhelming.”
The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada gas station on Horton Road in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.
Comments