Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

B.C. man wins $100K on birthday gift scratch ticket

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
Canada could see Lotto 6/49 award its largest-ever jackpot on Wednesday night as its Gold Ball draw is guaranteed to be awarded after weeks since it was first put in place, with $68 million up for grabs. Sean Previl reports on what steps Canadians should take and what you should know if you're lucky enough to see that big cash windfall. – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jesse Tanner is another year older, wiser, and, to his surprise, richer.

The Kelowna resident won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-and-win ticket that he received as a birthday present.

“Some of the tickets were $20 even. And (I thought) that’s the only one that I won on, and then we found (the) winning ticket,” Tanner said.

Click to play video: 'A group of 28 co-workers shares $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot'
A group of 28 co-workers shares $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Trending Now

Tanner said he checked the ticket maybe two or three times to make sure he’d won, then turned around and told his family and co-workers that he won.

Story continues below advertisement

“My family was pretty pumped and gave me high fives,” he said.

Tanner plans to use some of his winnings toward a down payment for a new home and describes winning as “overwhelming.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada gas station on Horton Road in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices