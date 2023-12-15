RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash near Leduc on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are continuing their investigation into a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 64-year-old Wetaskiwin County resident on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Highway 814 and Township Road 490, southeast of Leduc, just before 6 p.m. for reports of a two vehicle collision.

Police said one driver died at the scene scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, a 42-year-old resident of Wetaskiwin was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist has been called in to help with the investigation.