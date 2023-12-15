Menu

Crime

One in hospital after gang shooting in Delta, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 11:14 am
One in hospital after gang shooting in Delta, B.C.
Police said one person was taken to hospital after a targeted gang shooting in Delta, B.C.
One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in Delta, B.C., on Thursday.

Delta police officers responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. on 82 Avenue between 110 and 112 streets.

Investigators believe the shooting is connected with the ongoing B.C. gang conflict and the victim was targeted.

There is no ongoing risk to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.

A short time after the shooting, a truck was found torched in the Panorama Ridge area in Surrey — a common sight after gang shootings.

Both Delta and Surrey officers were seen investigating the fire.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP and Delta police to see if the car fire is related to the shooting.

