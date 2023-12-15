Correctional officer assaulted at Collins Bay Institution, inmate charged

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate has been charged following an assault on a correctional officer at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston.

The officer was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after the OPP say the officer was assaulted at the Bath Road prison shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation by the OPP-led joint forces penitentiary squad with help from Correctional Services Canada has led to the arrest of an inmate at the facility.

Josias Gomez-Moreira, 31, is facing charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man remains in custody and was scheduled to make his first appearance in Kingston court Thursday.