Crime

Correctional officer assaulted at Collins Bay Institution, inmate charged

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 10:26 am
An inmate at Collins Bay Institution has been charged after police say a correctional officer was assaulted at the Kingston prison Wednesday. View image in full screen
An inmate at Collins Bay Institution has been charged after police say a correctional officer was assaulted at the Kingston prison Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
An inmate has been charged following an assault on a correctional officer at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston.

The officer was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after the OPP say the officer was assaulted at the Bath Road prison shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation by the OPP-led joint forces penitentiary squad with help from Correctional Services Canada has led to the arrest of an inmate at the facility.

Josias Gomez-Moreira, 31, is facing charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man remains in custody and was scheduled to make his first appearance in Kingston court Thursday.

