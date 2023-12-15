Menu

Canada

Canada will send helicopters to Latvia for NATO deterrence mission: Blair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 7:33 am
Canada to boost military presence in Latvia
Four Canadian Griffon helicopters will be sent to Latvia next year as part of a NATO deterrence mission.

Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement Friday morning with defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre.

The pair are visiting Canadian troops at Camp Adazi, just outside Riga, where Canada leads a NATO battle group.

Trudeau commits to increasing Canadian military presence in Latvia
The number of Canadian troops in the Baltic country is set to double to around 2,200 by 2026 as NATO scales up its battle groups in the region to brigades.

As part of that plan, Canada has sent 15 Leopard tanks to Latvia and is urgently procuring anti-tank missile systems.

The Griffon helicopters are set to arrive next summer and Canada also plans to send Chinook helicopters in the fall of 2025.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

