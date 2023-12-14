Menu

Fire

Fire crews make quick work of downtown Calgary hotel fire

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 6:14 pm
Calgary Fire Department crews attend a fire at a downtown hotel on Dec. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department crews attend a fire at a downtown hotel on Dec. 14, 2023. Global News
Calgary fire crews were on the scene in the downtown west end for a fire in a third-floor suite.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said they received a call at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a fire in a building on Eighth Avenue Southwest.

The address matches that of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Calgary.

CFD public information officer Carol Henke said crews were able to bring the fire quickly under control.

She said fire damage was limited to the suite where it started, but other suites received water damage because the fire activated the building’s sprinkler system.

Roadways in the area of Eighth Avenue and Tenth Street Southwest were temporarily closed to traffic to allow fire crews to fight the fire.

