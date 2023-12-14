Menu

Canada

City of Calgary to ring in 2024 with fireworks, skating, extended transit service

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 5:29 pm
The City of Calgary will be welcoming 2024 with a fireworks display set off from Prince's Island Park. View image in full screen
The City of Calgary will be welcoming 2024 with a fireworks display set off from Prince's Island Park. Getty Images
The city will be hosting a fireworks display at Prince’s Island Park and extending skating hours at Olympic Plaza for Calgarians and visitors looking to welcome 2024.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s countdown to 2024 will follow a blessing from an Indigenous elder and will be broadcast on CJSW 90.9FM. The fireworks will be synchronized on the radio broadcast to the music of Canadian artists.

City officials say the pyrotechnic show will be visible from any location with a sightline of Prince’s Island, but the fireworks will also be available via livestream on the city’s website.

Olympic Plaza hours will be extended on New Year’s Eve, with skating permitted from 10 a.m. until midnight.

New Year’s revellers will have additional options at their disposal for getting home safely.

Calgary Transit will extend CTrain service until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, and select bus routes will run until 3 a.m.

