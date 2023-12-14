Calgary bar manager facing 6 more sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old Calgary bar manager, who was charged with the sexual assault of an employee last December, is now facing six new charges after more victims came forward.

In October, Calgary police charged bar manager Grant Lee Cichacki, a Calgary resident, with the sexual assault of an employee and since then six more victims have reported having a similar experience.

According to police, the six victims say the assaults happened between 2006 and 2019 and they all claim the incidents involved coworkers, employees and acquaintances.

Cichacki has been charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault.

“I want to thank the victims who came forward with information,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit.

“Because of them, we were able to further investigate this file. Anyone who believes they are the victim of sexual assault is encouraged (to) report it to police, even if years have passed since the incident.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case: CA23002387/4931.