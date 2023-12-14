Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary bar manager facing 6 more sexual assault charges

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 4:24 pm
In this file photo, a patron sips his drink while having a meal at a bar. Calgary police have laid additional charges against a man who was previously charged in the 2022 sexual assault of his employee. View image in full screen
In this file photo, a patron sips his drink while having a meal at a bar. Calgary police have laid additional charges against a man who was previously charged in the 2022 sexual assault of his employee. Julio Cortez / AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 42-year-old Calgary bar manager, who was charged with the sexual assault of an employee last December, is now facing six new charges after more victims came forward.

In October, Calgary police charged bar manager Grant Lee Cichacki, a Calgary resident, with the sexual assault of an employee and since then six more victims have reported having a similar experience.

According to police, the six victims say the assaults happened between 2006 and 2019 and they all claim the incidents involved coworkers, employees and acquaintances.

Click to play video: 'Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault in New York lawsuit'
Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault in New York lawsuit

Cichacki has been charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank the victims who came forward with information,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson of the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit.

“Because of them, we were able to further investigate this file. Anyone who believes they are the victim of sexual assault is encouraged (to) report it to police, even if years have passed since the incident.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case: CA23002387/4931.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices