‘It didn’t seem right:’ Halifax mayor cancels New Year’s Levee over unhoused crisis

The mayor of Halifax has cancelled the annual New Year’s Levee, instead donating the money that would’ve been used for the celebration to a cause that would help feed unhoused people.

The levee is an annual celebration at Halifax City Hall to ring in the new year, but Mayor Mike Savage told Global News it “didn’t seem right” to host the celebration when there are dozens of people living in tents just outside in Grand Parade.

“I love the levees. I’ve been going to the levees for 30 years … I like the history, I like the tradition,” he said in an interview at city hall.

“For me, it seemed a little bit inappropriate for us to be celebrating the new year in tuxedos, and suits and ties and fancy dress, here, when we had unhoused people outside.”

Instead, his office made a $8,500 donation to the North End Community Health Centre, which will use the funding to provide meals for people living in encampments.

During a council meeting earlier this week, Savage became emotional as he brought the issue up. He did not need the approval of his fellow councillors to cancel the levee, but they did need to vote in favour to donate the funds instead.

“Every night, I think, as I go to bed, is somebody going to freeze to death, or burn?” Savage told council. “I do enjoy the levee very much. My heart just tells me that this year’s a little bit different, and that’s why I’ve brought this forward.”

All but one councillor voted in favour, so it passed.

View image in full screen Red ice fishing enclosures are pictured at a tent encampment at Grand Parade in Halifax, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

On Thursday, Savage apologized to those who planned to attend the levee, but said that’s the decision they made.

“I think the best thing that we could do was say, ‘We’re not going to do the levee this year. We’re going to recognize that there are people who aren’t living the kind of lives that they want to, and should, and we’ll take the little bit of money that we put into it and put it towards trying to feed people,'” he said.

“It just didn’t seem right to be celebrating the new year here, when we have neighbours in Grand Parade who couldn’t celebrate it that way.”

As well, the annual New Year’s Eve celebration that usually takes place in Grand Parade will be moved to the Emera Oval.

Savage said the decision to donate to the North End Community Health Centre, which provides supports to those experiencing poverty and homelessness, was made after consultation with people in the city working with the homeless population.

Marie-France LeBlanc, president and CEO of the North End Community Health Centre, said they were “really pleased” about the $8,500 donation.

“We’re now going to provide meals over the holidays for some of the encampments,” she said, adding that they’re working with the city to figure out how they can best be distributed.

She said she hopes this will lead to a more permanent program after the holidays are over.

“We’re hoping that this is a bit of a pilot for moving forward,” she said. “It’s a great initiative, and every little bit helps.”