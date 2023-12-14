Custom-made Christmas truck brings ‘awesome’ boost for holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

People in Airdrie, Alta., are getting some unusual help getting into the spirit of the season this year.

Luigi Trentalance knows the holidays can be a tough time for many, so he’s hitting the road to light up the night.

Trentalance has created a large, custom-made artificial Christmas tree that sits in the bed of his truck.

The tree is covered in lights and Trentalance added to the festive feel with external speakers, playing Christmas music as he goes about his daily activities in Airdrie.

“Just driving around spreading cheer,” he said.

Trentalance was parked with his truck at an Airdire dog park where Kate Somers was among the people admiring his holiday season handiwork.

“It’s perfect,” Somers said. “Awesome.”

Trentalance hopes his colourful Christmas presence around the city north of Calgary will help relieve some of the stress and pain that can surface at this time of year, something he’s familiar with.

“My dad passed away Christmas morning, not many years ago,” Trentalance said. “But instead of everyone being sad, Christmas is about what we have. It’s about family and this is just something so simple: just spreading the cheer with no money required.”

Kim Boem, another dog owner at the park, agreed with the sentiment.

“We need more of that, that’s for sure,” Boem told Trentalance. “Just the times that we’re going through, all the illnesses and wars, so thank you for spreading some cheer. Every little bit helps.”

Trentalance said he enjoys the reaction he gets from people who see his decorated truck.

“I get a lot of kids that are happy, a lot of people taking pictures, honking. If I can make 15 people smile, then I’ve done my job,” Trentalance said. “I think my dad would be proud, because he liked my odd sense of style.”