Crime

Sentencing underway for man who pleaded guilty in Norval Morrisseau art fraud case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 2:33 pm
Click to play video: '8 charged in suspected Norval Morisseau art fraud ring'
8 charged in suspected Norval Morisseau art fraud ring
Eight people in Ontario have now been charged in relation to an alleged art fraud ring dating back to 1996. The group is suspected of making and selling pieces under the name of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, who died in 2007. Eric Sorensen looks at how the forgeries allegedly started, and the lengths gone to sell the fraudulent work for staggering amounts of money – Mar 3, 2023
A sentencing hearing for one of several people charged in what’s been called a historic case of art fraud is underway in a Thunder Bay, Ont., courtroom.

Sixty-one-year-old Gary Lamont pleaded guilty earlier this month to two charges related to the discovery of hundreds of fraudulent artworks sold under the name of famous Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, who died in 2007.

An agreed statement of facts read in court today says the forged artwork was sold directly to individuals, collectors and art galleries from 2002 to 2015.

The statement says investigators have confirmed 190 forgeries among the works seized by police, and an “unknown number” of forgeries remains in circulation.

Lamont has pleaded guilty to knowingly making a false document and defrauding the public in an amount exceeding $5,000.

A joint submission presented by the Crown seeks a five-year sentence for Lamont.

In March, Ontario Provincial Police announced that eight people had been arrested in the fraud investigation and that more than 1,000 allegedly fake paintings, prints and other artworks were seized in the probe that had gone on for two and a half years.

Police said at the time that those arrested faced a combined 40 charges, including forgery, and that five of the eight suspects were residents of Thunder Bay.

Morrisseau, also known as Copper Thunderbird, was a trailblazer for contemporary Indigenous artists across Canada. He had received numerous awards and honours, including the Order of Canada, and had a “profound influence” on the international art world, court heard.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Lamont knew Morrisseau personally and the artist had, on occasion, given Lamont his original artwork.

But from 2002 onwards, Lamont oversaw production of “hundreds of artworks” that were falsely attributed to Morrison and that carried forged signatures associated with the artist, court heard.

The Morrisseau estate said in a statement read in court that in addition to the massive financial toll of the fraud, the emotional toll is “immeasurable.”

16
Indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau. View image in gallery mode
Indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau. CP Images Archive
26
A worker installs Canadian Aboriginal artist Norval Morrisseau's painting 'Androgyny' in the ballroom at Rideau Hall Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008 in Ottawa. View image in gallery mode
A worker installs Canadian Aboriginal artist Norval Morrisseau's painting 'Androgyny' in the ballroom at Rideau Hall Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld / The Candian Press
36
A woman surveys the painting "Copper Thunderbird" by Norval Moreisseau on display during a media tour of the National Gallery of Canada's Canadian and Indigenous Galleries featuring Canadian and Indigenous Art: From Time Immemorial to 1967 in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. View image in gallery mode
A woman surveys the painting "Copper Thunderbird" by Norval Moreisseau on display during a media tour of the National Gallery of Canada's Canadian and Indigenous Galleries featuring Canadian and Indigenous Art: From Time Immemorial to 1967 in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
46
A sentencing hearing for one of several people charged in what's been called a historic case of art fraud is underway in a Thunder Bay, Ont., courtroom. A reporter walks past 'Androgyny' by Norval Morrisseau, right, and 'Tweaker' by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun during a media tour of the Canadian and Indigenous Art: 1968 to Present at the National Gallery of Canada's contemporary art galleries, in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in gallery mode
A sentencing hearing for one of several people charged in what's been called a historic case of art fraud is underway in a Thunder Bay, Ont., courtroom. A reporter walks past 'Androgyny' by Norval Morrisseau, right, and 'Tweaker' by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun during a media tour of the Canadian and Indigenous Art: 1968 to Present at the National Gallery of Canada's contemporary art galleries, in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
56
This massive piece by Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau hangs where the public can view it at City Hall. View image in gallery mode
This massive piece by Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau hangs where the public can view it at City Hall. Matthew Bingley/Global News
66
Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau says he is heppy sketching in the streets of Vancouver as he poses in front of one of his earlier paintings at a Vancouver gallery on Monday, May 11, 1987. The OPP say they have been investigating alleged fraudulent art that is being made and sold under Morrisseau's name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody. View image in gallery mode
Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau says he is heppy sketching in the streets of Vancouver as he poses in front of one of his earlier paintings at a Vancouver gallery on Monday, May 11, 1987. The OPP say they have been investigating alleged fraudulent art that is being made and sold under Morrisseau's name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody. GAC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

