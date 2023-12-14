1 dead, 2 injured following Highway 7 head-on collision near Omemee: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a head-on collision on Highway 7 east of Omemee, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision around 7:40 a.m. involved a car and a commercial motor vehicle at the intersection of the highway and Emily Park Road, about 3.5 kilometres east of the village of Omemee.

Police say the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Manilla in Brock Township, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 22-year-old man from Sunderland, Ont., was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Collision: #CKLOPP is currently on scene of a motor vehicle collision at #HWY7 & Emily Park Rd.#HWY7 will remain closed at Emily Park Rd to Orange Corners Rd while #OPP officers & emergency crews deal with collision scene. Updates will be provided as they become available ^JD pic.twitter.com/NiTKBm8uGn — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 14, 2023

The other driver, a 44-year-old man from Oshawa, was transported to an area hospital.

As of noontime, Highway 7 remains closed from Emily Park Road to Orange Corners Road as OPP continue to investigate.

— more to come.