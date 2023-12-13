Menu

Share



Traffic

2 to hospital after 12-vehicle pileup on Hwy 115 near Clarington: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Slick roads lead to pileup along Highway 115 south of Peterborough'
Slick roads lead to pileup along Highway 115 south of Peterborough
A section of Highway 115 was shut down all afternoon near Clarington after a multi-vehicle pileup. Snow squalls were moving through the region and road conditions were poor at the time. Robert Lothian has the story.
Two people were sent to hospital following a pileup involving a dozen vehicles on a section of Highway 115 south of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation reported all lanes were closed at Highway 115 and Highway 35 and Boundary Road bordering the City of Kawartha Lakes and Clarington.

The pileup involved about a dozen vehicles, many of which sustained extensive damage

The southbound lanes of Hwy. 115 near Hwy. 35 were closed on Dec. 13 following a multi-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
The southbound lanes of Hwy. 115 near Hwy. 35 were closed on Dec. 13 following a multi-vehicle collision. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division said of the 12 vehicles involved, nine ended up in the ditch with several rolled.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say two people were taken to hospital with injuries. One of the victims was struck while outside of their vehicle.

The condition of the victims is not yet known.

A snow squall warning had been issued for the region earlier Wednesday. Drivers reported whiteout conditions along the stretch of highway.

One man involved in a crash told Global News that he tried to hit his brakes but hit a patch of ice and slid into the back of a pickup truck.

He suffered scratches and bruises.

He says that’s when a number of other vehicles began sliding into each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Ambulances were on scene and took several individuals to hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

Traffic was backup for several kilometres as emergency responders tried to assist drivers and passengers.

The MTO announced around 2:50 p.m. that the scene was cleared.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

