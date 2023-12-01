Sturgeon Road head-on collision sends 3 to hospital: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle head-on collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 5:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to Sturgeon Road near Peace Road just east of Lindsay for a head-on collision involving a SUV and crossover vehicle.

OPP say two people were trapped in the crossover and were extricated by Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue firefighters.

Three people were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

The road was closed until 7:25 p.m. as the scene was being cleared and OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.