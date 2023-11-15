4 arrested after handguns, cannabis seized at OPP RIDE check in Kawartha Lakes

See more sharing options

Four people were arrested after cannabis and two loaded handguns were seized during a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program check in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Wednesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before 1 a.m. officers were conducting RIDE checks at Highway 35 and Killarney Bay Road when a vehicle was stopped and cannabis was discovered.

A further search led to the seizure of two loaded handguns.

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Lindsay, Ont., and a man, 21, of Fenelon Falls, and woman, 19, of Norwood, were arrested and each charged with :

Two counts each of: possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo; unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; and occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

One count each of unauthorized possession of weapon, possession of a firearm knowing a serial number has been tampered with.

The Lindsay man was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

All four were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay, OPP said.