2 to hospital after pickups collide on Hwy 35 near Fenelon Falls: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two drivers were taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 35 just north of Fenelon Falls, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a collision between two pickup trucks occurred at around 2:45 p.m.

Police say one driver was taken to a Toronto hospital with initial injuries reported as life-threatening. OPP say the driver’s condition is now listed as stable.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The highway was closed for nearly eight hours between Bayview Road and Potts Shore Road for the police investigation.

“Possible charges are pending the investigation,” OPP stated Monday evening.