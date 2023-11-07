Menu

2 to hospital after pickups collide on Hwy 35 near Fenelon Falls: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 9:54 am
The drivers of two pickups were taken to hospital following a collision on Hwy. 35 near Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
The drivers of two pickups were taken to hospital following a collision on Hwy. 35 near Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 4, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Two drivers were taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 35 just north of Fenelon Falls, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a collision between two pickup trucks occurred at around 2:45 p.m.

Police say one driver was taken to a Toronto hospital with initial injuries reported as life-threatening. OPP say the driver’s condition is now listed as stable.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The highway was closed for nearly eight hours between Bayview Road and Potts Shore Road for the police investigation.

“Possible charges are pending the investigation,” OPP stated Monday evening.

